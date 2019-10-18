Would you try butter in your coffee?

Lately, I’ve seen people touting the health benefits of adding butter to their coffee. As an avid coffee drinker myself, I try to stay up on the latest trends in the coffee world.

I’ve tried adding collagen to my daily cup of joe, and I’ve perfected my at-home cold brew routine. But adding butter to my coffee is just something I couldn’t bring myself to do. It sounds too weird to me. Plus, I’m not someone who has butter in my house regularly. I only buy it when I bake, which means I only have stick butter on hand and very rarely, at that.

But why would anyone want to add butter to their coffee anyway?

According to WellandGood.com, the trend started when Bulletproof executive founder Dave Ausprey started doing it, and then it took off with paleo dieters.

Supposedly, coffee with unsalted grass-fed butter and MCT oil, which counts as a meal, gives you “serious improvements in energy, focus and satiety.”

Many people buy the Bulletproof brand variation, but there are many other variations out there. And many people swap out MCT oil for coconut oil to keep the cost down.

How does it work? High-quality grass-fed butter is seen as a superfood by some nutritionists because of its high concentration of CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), which has been shown to “reduce belly fat, enhance weight loss and boost heart health.”

Now, there’s also research showing that some saturated fats may be good for you.

But will drinking this make you gain weight if you’re not following a strict diet?

According to New York nutritionist Amy Shapiro, RD, most people can benefit from the fats in the drink. She states that the drink can provide many nutrients, satisfy hunger and may cause your body to increase fat-burning. The fat in the butter slows caffeine absorption, creating an “even and prolonged energy release.”

But if you’re not on a low-carb diet and are eating lots of carbs and sugars, your body may store the fat instead of using it for energy—the exact opposite of what you want to happen.

So before you grab the butter, you should evaluate your diet and see if it would be a good fit for you.