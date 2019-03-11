Would you switch out your face wash for honey?

The latest craze on beauty blogs seems to be honey. But not for the reason you think. No, the sites aren’t promoting that you eat it. Rather, they’re telling you to slather it all over your face as a cleanser. Sounds pretty messy to me.

So I took it upon myself to do some research. The first thing I found was that you need to make sure you use the correct type of honey. Those cute little honey bears from your grocery won’t quite cut it. That kind of honey may actually cause more problems.

According to MindBodyGreen.com, Manuka honey is what you should be looking for. It doesn’t come in a cute animal-shaped package, and it doesn’t come with the low price of grocery store honey, either. If you find Manuka honey for a comparable price, then it’s probably a fraud.

From my research, I found that because it’s gaining popularity in the beauty industry, there are many frauds out there. So beware. You can purchase certified Manuka honey from vitamin stores, specialty grocery stores and online. According to GoodHealthAcademy.com, the five best brands are Comvita Manuka Honey UMF 15+, Kiva Certified UMF 15+ – Raw Manuka Honey, Manuka Health—MGO 400+ Manuka Honey, Wild Cape UMF 15+ East Cape Manuka Honey and Bee’s Inn Manuka Honey UMP 15+ Pure Natural Honey.

But why exactly is honey becoming so popular? MindBodyGreen.com credits that Manuka honey “can have natural antibacterial properties which can help curb breakouts.” It’s also known to be soothing, hydrating and nourishing to the skin. Many people who suffer from cystic acne have seen amazing skin-clearing results after switching to a honey face wash.

Honey naturally is an anti-inflammatory. Adding it to your skin care routine can help reduce inflammation, which helps the overall appearance of your skin.

While it sounds like this could be a sticky situation, I’ve read on multiple beauty blogs that it isn’t as messy as you would think. It glides on smooth and wipes off easily with water. It’s supposed to be a soothing experience.

If you’re not quite sold on rubbing sticky honey all over your face, you could opt for a product that has raw honey in it. There are many cleansers and masks on the market that include honey.

My experience

After seeing the craze take off, I looked in my own medicine cabinet at the natural skin-care line I’ve been using and noticed that two of my favorite products contain raw honey.

On a whim two years ago after seeing a friend online tout about a certain face mask for how smooth it made her skin, I decided to purchase it for myself. It was the Good Medicine Beauty Lab Honey Bee Blossoming Revelation Mask. It has wild honey, apple pectin and aloe vera. According to the description on GoodMedicineBeautyLab.com, “our honey mask purifies and restores balance, stops bacterial growth and acts as a mild alpha-hydroxyl acid to reveal a new layer of gorgeous skin.”

I saw amazing results. Enough so, that I decided to buy more from the same company. Another product I absolutely love is the Sand Red Mineral Polish. It’s ingredients? Yucca, raw honey and vetiver. Both products leave my skin feeling smooth, soft and free of blemishes. The proof is in the pudding … or honey!