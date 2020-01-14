White Rose Barn | In the Biz

Photo provided by White Rose Barn

It’s fitting with its white exterior, white metal roof and light-filled, white interior, the White Rose Barn wedding and event center resembles, well, a wedding cake.

One of the area’s newest venues for vows is situated on 8 acres of farmland at 4499 Dalton Fox Road NW in North Lawrence.

“This is all God. It’s been a dream for five years,” said Kevin Moir, who opened the center in August in partnership with his wife, Chelsi, and his father, Gary.

It’s shaping up to be a success. Six wedding ceremonies were held shortly after the center opened in August, and 40 weddings have been booked so far for 2020.

White Rose Barn has hosted wedding parties from as far as Columbus and Pittsburgh, Moir said, adding most people learn about the venue through the Knot.com or by word of mouth.

Moir recalled when the family decided to build the venue, they searched for land within a 75-mile radius of Medina, his hometown before learning the site was up for auction.

“We looked everywhere,” he said.

The Amish-built barn is 4,000 square feet, not counting a 1,000-square-foot loft. It took six months to build.

A shed has been transformed into a bridal suite, and there are plans to build a cabin for the groom’s party.

Moir said all of the weddings that have taken place so far have been conducted outdoors, with the barn serving as the reception hall, which he sets up himself.

“We’re unique in that most venues have limitations on who you can use as a caterer,” he said. “But here, you can bring whoever you want.”

Once the center was complete, they hosted an open house for residents of the neighboring farms.

“Most of them have lived here for 40 years or more,” Moir said. “They were very excited to see something new coming in.”

Moir said fond memories of his own wedding inspired him to open White Rose Barn. The couple lives in Louisville.

“It’s been a ton of fun,” he said.

Winter tour hours are 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. To learn more, visit whiterosebarn.com, email whiterosebarn@outlook.com or call 216-299-5662.

More info: 4499 Dalton Fox Lake Rd., North Lawrence. For more information, visit whiterosebarn.com or call 216-299-5662.