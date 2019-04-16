What’s the deal with dermaplaning?

A few months ago, a friend of mine was talking about dermaplaning. After she went for the procedure, she posted pictures online touting how amazing her skin looked and felt.

Honestly, I just thought her face just looked bare of makeup and a tad red. Maybe this was a trend that I didn’t understand. Or maybe the lighting was bad for her photo. Anyways, she said her skin looked better than ever, so I had to know what exactly dermaplaning is.

After reading an article on Self.com, I learned a lot. Apparently, dermaplaning is just a fancy term for a scalpel facial, which is just another fancy term for shaving your face—not by yourself and not with an at-home razor, but with a scalpel and done by a dermatologist.

So why exactly would you want your face shaved by a pro? The dermatologist scrapes your skin to remove peach fuzz and dead skin. If you want to keep the peach fuzz away, you need to make regular dermaplaning appointments, about one every month.

Dermaplaning also is promoted as a perfect solution for helping your makeup go on more smoothly. And it’s supposed to help your skin care products sink in better. Many salons offer dermaplaning alongside other treatments or facials to get an even brighter and softer result.

Here are some things to think about before scheduling your appointment. If you have acne, there’s a chance the scalpel could pop a pimple, causing it to take longer to heal. If you’re having a serious breakout, it’s best to reschedule.

According to Self.com, “if you have a breakout of cold sores, you need to be on Valtrex, and the physician needs to avoid the area. Without the use of a preventative oral anti-herpes medication, the cold sores can spread due to microtears in the skin.”

Also be cautious of which dermatologist you choose. This procedure involves a scalpel, and with the wrong person wielding the tool, the results can be less than stellar and possibly leave scarring. Look for a board-certified dermatologist.

After the procedure, there are some things to be aware of. Make sure to wear sunblock, as your skin will be more sensitive to sun. But you don’t need to worry about your hair growing back thicker or faster. It will grow at the same rate it always has, thanks to genetics.

You also should be cautious of retinol and glycolic acids after your appointment. Self.com states it’s recommended to use a “serum with growth factors to help with texture and tone of skin.”

So, is it worth it? Ranging from $40 to $100 depending on where you go, the roughly 15-minute treatment might feel like you get your money’s worth or it might not. It all depends on your skin type, the amount of peach fuzz you have and what you expect to achieve. For those who have pesky dark peach fuzz, it might be well worth it for its exfoliating and brightening results. For those who have light peach fuzz and no real problems with makeup coverage, it might not seem worth the money. It’s all up to you.

If you want to try it locally, here are some salons offering the procedure: Love Beautiful Skin in North Canton, Shine Salon and Spa in Canton, Adela Medical Spa in Canton and Nevaeh Salon & Spa in Hartville.