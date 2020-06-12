Uniontown Topsoil & Mulch | In the Biz

If there’s any bright spots to be had in the current crisis, it is that more people are spending more time working in their yards.

That’s a good thing for Uniontown Topsoil & Mulch. The business at 1916 Erie Avenue NW in Massillon is owned by Gary Rohr, who bought it from the original owner in 2001 when he was an employee.

Rohr is assisted by his sons, Shawn Rohr and Larry Gatschet.

“Me and brother just kind of grew up with it,” Shawn Rohr said.

They sell topsoil, mulch, gravel, limestone, large boulders, slag, sand, cobblestone, recycled concrete, marking lime for sports fields, firewood and fill dirt.

Uniontown Topsoil & Mulch moved all of its operations from the Uniontown area to Massillon in 2016.

The company serves and delivers to several other surrounding communities, including Akron, Canal Fulton, Canton, Dalton, North Canton, Hartville, Uniontown, Navarre and more.

Shawn Rohr said they serve commercial clients and homeowners.

“We are essentially a landscape-supply provider,” he said.

Rohr said they haven’t yet seen a significant impact on their business as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s too early to tell,” he said. “It seems like since everybody can’t go to the movies, they’re working around their house.”

Rohr said the majority of their materials are locally sourced.

“Whenever developers come in, we’ll buy all the topsoil they’ll strip off,” he said.

When it comes to mulch, Rohr said bark mulch is best “for the soil.”

Rohr said he enjoys the work.

“We get to be outdoors, and we get to run heavy equipment,” he said.

Uniontown Topsoil & Mulch operates year-round.

“Once our season is over for mulch,” Rohr said, “we sell salt too, then we transition over to that.”

To learn more, visit uniontowntopsoilandmulch.com or call 330-832-5904.