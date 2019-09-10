Uniontown Antique Mall | In the Biz

Two floors of merchandise from 25+ vendors

Chris and Amy Durbin’s business, the Uniontown Antique Mall, marks their journey from being collectors, to vendors, to owners.

The business at 13443 Cleveland Avenue NW houses 25 to 28 vendors who offer a wide variety of items. There are two floors of merchandise.

“We’re at near-capacity right now,” Amy Durbin said. “This place is ever-changing, always. Most of our dealers have stayed with us, which is a positive thing.”

The Durbins acquired the business shortly after original co-owner, Barb Weil, died in 2018, after operating it with her sister for 40 years.

“She met my husband at a garage sale in our neighborhood; we were having a garage sale, too,” Amy Durbin recalled. “They were talking, and she asked if he’d be interested in renting space in her shop. My husband has (rented) places before; he likes to buy and resell, so we rented a space from her.”

Durbin said her husband, who specializes in antique toys and glass, is more the collector.

“It’s harder for me to part with the things I love,” she said with a laugh. “He likes the researching and the stories behind the items. The fun part is when someone brings in an old item and you get to learn about it.”

Durbin said their store is unique in that vendors take turns staffing it.

“It’s kind of nice because you’re still in touch with people who buy from you,” she said. “It’s hard to find a strictly antiques shop. We’re kind of a vintage-antique-collectible shop.”

The popularity of antiques and collectibles has grown in recent years, driven in part, by such popular TV shows as “Antiques Road Show” and “American Pickers.”

“There’s a fine line between it being old and worth something, and old and worthless,” Durbin said, laughing. “I guess it depends on your perspective. I do think those shows have brought it back and made it interesting again. But for true collectors, it’s about craftsmanship, about finding things that were built to last. They don’t any more.”

The repurposing trend and farmhouse look also are helping to drive the market.

“There are lot more shops than I can recall seeing,” Durbin said. “A lot of people are finding us for the first time.”

Antiquing, Durbin said is really about finding items that are “far and away much more durable.”

“I’d like to believe there’s a resurgence on that end,” she said. “It’s amazing to find something in someone’s barn that hasn’t been used for 50 or 60 years, and it still works.”

The Uniontown Antique Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

>> More info: Find Uniontown Antique Mall 2 floors on Facebook // 330-699-6235 // 13443 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown