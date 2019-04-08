April '19 About Life & Style Shopping

The Selah Life

By About Staff / April 8, 2019

Make your place smell amazing with some help from The Selah Life. Offering unique candles and other scented goods, this online shop offers items locally at Mainstream Boutique in North Canton and Arrowhead Vintage & Handmade Goods in downtown Canton. theselahlife.com

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass