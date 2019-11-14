The key to working out in the morning

I’ve never had luck with working out before work. I just can’t bring myself to leave my cozy bed to take on the task of working out, showering and getting ready all before heading to work. It sounds exhausting.

I’ve read and heard that it’s a great way to start your day on a positive note and keep the healthy choices going throughout the day. I get that, but I also know how tough it is for me.

The few times I’ve attempted to get a sweat session in before work have been lackluster and fatigue-inducing. They have left me tired, grumpy and running late. I never feel like I’m strong when working out early in the morning, and I never feel like I get a good workout.

There’s something to that. According to WellandGood.com, David Geier, DO, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, says, “Whatever you’re doing, take 15, 20 or even 30 minutes to get going, have a bottle of water, stretch out and move around.”

He notes that this is much easier for your body to handle than waking up and starting to exercise 5 minutes later, which is exactly what I’ve done in the past (hello basement elliptical).

According to Paul DiLauro, MS, exercise physiologist and fitness director of Peak Performance Fitness, the amount of warm-up time needed depends on the workout you’ll be doing.

You can’t expect your body to wake up and run or do high-intensity interval training right away. But your body can handle yoga or Pilates right away because the workout basically warms you up.

DiLauro’s perfect number is 10 minutes. That’s about how long you should do dynamic exercises and stretches so your body can be prepped for activity.

I’ll remember that next time I attempt to start my day with a workout.