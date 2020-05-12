The BlowOut Studio | In the Biz

Cheryl Shepherd and Tara Fox are friends who decided to become business partners to offer Stark Countians a unique beauty experience.

The two are co-owners of The BlowOut Studio in Jackson Township.

Shepherd said the studio, the only one in Stark County, specializes in a styling technique that goes beyond merely blow-drying hair.

“Tara and I had been customers at other blowout places around the country,” Shepherd said. “Ours is the first in Northeast Ohio. The second is in Legacy Village. We just had a love for it.

“It was really about just experiencing a novel and new concept. We focus on blowouts, but we also have added services as customers requested.”

“There are so many professional women here and so many weddings and events, we really needed one,” Fox said. “We decided we should do it.”

Fox said that when Shepherd found “the perfect place,” she was all in.

“It’s going really good,” she said. “We have a pretty large client list. Our client list is as large as blowout studios in Cleveland.”

The blowout process takes about 45 minutes, depending on the length and thickness of the hair. The stylist shapes the hair, using a round brush.

“It’s all about using a round brush and the angles,” Shepherd said. “Most traditional salons focus on cutting and coloring. We’re the opposite. We focus on the styling.”

The BlowOut Studio celebrated its one-year anniversary on March 5.

“Before we opened the salon, we had a trainer who had opened four studios in Nashville who came to us and trained the girls on how to do a blowout,” Shepherd said. “Every stylist is trained on how to do them in cosmetology school, but the more training you have, the better you are at styling. Some salons are experts at coloring or cutting. We focus on styling.”

Shepherd said larger cities have numerous blowout studios, adding that some previous studios in Cleveland closed.

“Drybar started the whole blowout obsession,” she said. “They have franchise stores around the country.”

Shepherd said a good blowout will hold its shape for up to three days.

“We have customers who come weekly,” she said.

Every blowout begins with a consultation between the customer and stylist. The stylist then chooses the shampoo products appropriate to the style a customer is seeking.

“We love providing the service to the public and also educating people in Stark because most don’t know what a blowout is,” Fox said.

Optional services include scalp massages and hair masks, hair extensions and “express” root touch-ups, which is a 10-minute process.

The studio also houses BYOB, an independent, full-service makeup studio.

“It’s another way of making it convenient for our customers,” Shepherd said.

There’s also a manicurist on-site.

“We added the nail services because that’s what our customers asked for,” Shepherd explained. “That’s the great thing in having an independent studio; we can be flexible.”

The BlowOut Studio also specializes in the Brazilian Blowout, which is a specialized smoothing treatment.

Shepherd said the salon is especially busy during prom and wedding season, noting that one day in May was booked the entire day for a wedding party.

Fox said they also can provide on-site services, noting that they did several visiting customers at hotels during last year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities.

“That was really exciting,” she said.

“We take walk-ins, but if someone has an important event, I recommend they make an appointment,” Shepherd said.

Call them at 330-915-8223, or visit their site or pages on Instagram and Facebook.

>> More info: 4640 Belden Village St. NW, Canton | 330-915-8223 | blowoutmyhair.com | Customers can buy products at shop.saloninteractive.com/store/TheBlowoutStudio