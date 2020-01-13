January '20 About Life & Style Health & Wellness

Studio Fit One

Head to Studio Fit One in Jackson Township for bootcamp on a bike. You’ll get fast results with a fun and impact-free workout. Studio Fit One offers the world’s only three-in-one core, cardio and strength fitness in 45 minutes. Enjoy all the great fitness gain without any of the pain. Check out the website to enjoy a one-week free trial.

By About Staff / January 13, 2020

Head to Studio Fit One in Jackson Township for bootcamp on a bike. You’ll get fast results with a fun and impact-free workout. Studio Fit One offers the world’s only three-in-one core, cardio and strength fitness in 45 minutes. Enjoy all the great fitness gain without any of the pain. Check out the website to enjoy a one-week free trial. studiofitone.com

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass