Schauer Group | In the Biz

Specializing in risk management

In 1919, Alfred T. Schauer of Canton founded Schauer & Reed Insurance Agency.

Despite being blind, Schauer found success with his company. Upon his death in 1945, his widow, Marie, took over managing their business while their only son, Thomas, completed his studies at Ohio State University, where he earned a degree in insurance.

Thomas Schauer joined the company in 1950. In 1953, he purchased it from his mother and transformed it from a two-person office into one of the largest insurance firms in Canton.

Thomas Schauer’s sons, David and Bill, have since grown Schauer Group into one of the largest independent insurance agencies in Ohio. The company is the nation’s first ISO registered independent insurance agency (International Organization for Standardization).

The company recently opened a second office in Broadview Heights.

Today, fourth-generation members of the Schauer family are part of the firm, which specializes in risk management; that is, it helps businesses protect their assets, recognize and assess their risks and develop strategies to minimize and even avoid them.

As the company celebrates its centennial, we asked Aimee B. Belden, vice president of operations, to share what makes Schauer Group so successful.

About: What kind of company/business would best benefit from your services?

Belden: “Businesses that recognize the value of developing a robust risk management process. These are companies that range from global manufacturers to local businesses. We partner best with businesses like ourselves—ones that value partnerships and transparency, have pride of ownership, are forward-thinking and growth-oriented.”

About: How many employees are there in total, and how many in your Canton location?

Belden: “Schauer Group currently has 45 very dedicated associates, 40 of which work primarily in our Canton office. We are growing and advancing our business and continue to make investments in both technology and in our associates. Our employment numbers have steadily increased over the past 10 years as we transform our culture to meet the needs of the next generation of clients and workforce. In fact, we recently opened a second office in Cleveland to help manage our growth across the region.”

About: Your company has a 95 percent retention rate, which is unparalleled. What one quality do you think sets you apart from your competitors?

Belden: “One of our company core values is commitment; commitment to our community, commitment to our associates and most importantly, commitment to our clients. We are a privately held family business. We don’t make anything. We provide risk management services to construction companies, manufacturers, hospital systems, not-for-profits and a host of other industries.

“Every decision we make is centered on doing what’s right for our clients because we only succeed when they do. Our intent is to thrive for another 100 years. In order to do that, we must take care of our clients and continue to adapt to their changing needs. The best way to serve our clients is with a strong team of associates who are highly valued, well-educated, have advancement opportunities and work in a stable environment in a thriving culture built by, and for, them.”

