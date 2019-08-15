This 18-hole course in Paris, Ohio, features 6,172 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 71. With reasonable rates for walking or riding a golf cart, Pleasant View Golf Club is the place to hit the greens alone or with some pals. pleasantviewgolfclub.com
Pleasant View Golf Club
