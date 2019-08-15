August '19 About Life & Style

Pleasant View Golf Club

By About Staff / August 15, 2019

This 18-hole course in Paris, Ohio, features 6,172 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 71. With reasonable rates for walking or riding a golf cart, Pleasant View Golf Club is the place to hit the greens alone or with some pals. pleasantviewgolfclub.com

