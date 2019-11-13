Looking for primitive, early American and colonial décor? Look no farther than Pine Cone Gift Shoppe in North Canton. Pine Cone is a quaint and cozy shop offering home décor, furnishings, custom-made farmhouse tables and chairs and all kinds of pantry goodies, including hearty soups, brownie mixes and more. pineconegiftshoppe.net
Pine Cone Gift Shoppe
Looking for primitive, early American and colonial décor? Look no farther than Pine Cone Gift Shoppe in North Canton. Pine Cone is a quaint and cozy shop offering home décor, furnishings, custom-made farmhouse tables and chairs and all kinds of pantry goodies, including hearty soups, brownie mixes and more.