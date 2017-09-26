Bring the kids or spend an evening with friends painting a one-of-a-kind pottery piece at Glazed and Amused in North Canton. With more than 400 different shapes for you to choose from, the options are plenty. You paint and decorate the item, they fire it in the kiln, and you stop back to pick it up when it’s ready.

glazedandamused.com

