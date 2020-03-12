Nick Changet Jr. Jewelers | In the Biz

For more than 60 years, the family behind Nick Changet Jr. Jewelry has dedicated themselves to going above and beyond in quality and customer service.

The third-generation jewelry store at 1350 S Main Street in North Canton was started by Nick Changet Jr. in 1955.

“My grandfather was from Canton,” said Nick T. Changet, the latest generation to operate the store. “He started apprenticing with Hillman’s Jewelry Store while he was in high school.”

After graduation, Nick Changet Jr. opened his own business.

“He did repairs for other jewelry stores,” said his son, Nick Changet III.

The family’s first retail store was opened in the 1960s in the corner office of an otherwise-empty Loew’s Palace Theater.

“I was working in that store when I started,” Nick Changet III said.

In January of 1978, a historic snowstorm buried Northeast Ohio. The melting snow ruined the store’s interior.

“My dad asked me ‘What do you want to do?’ ” he recalled. “I told him I don’t see a future in downtown. They tore down the Loew’s Theater and put up a high rise. Everything was empty at that time.”

The family moved the store to the Tip Top Mart retail plaza on 30th Street NW, where they stayed for 17 years.

Nick Changet Jr. died in 1978.

“We bought this (present) building in 1992 and moved in, in 1993,” his son said.

In addition to sales, Nick Changet Jr. Jewelry does in-house repairs, appraisals and custom designs. The store also carries its own line of watches.

“We try to create a family experience for everybody who walks in the door,” Nick T. Changet said.

He noted that buying jewelry is a big decision.

“It’s somewhat of an unknown,” he added. “We want to educate people. You’ve got to trust who you’re working with. We take time to show you how things are graded. We don’t just show you diamonds and a price.”

Nick Changet III is a certified gemologist with the Gemological Institute of America. His son is in the process of completing his certification.

“My dad is out front, but he’s also a ‘bench guy,’ ” Nick T. Changet said. “He can rework and modernize heirlooms. Every one (design) is special in their own way.”

To learn more, visit changetjewelers.com.