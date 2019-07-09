Miller’s Home Furnishings | In the Biz

Lifelong love for interior decorating, home decor and furniture

Erin Miller-Todaro and Ashley Miller have the best of both worlds: They get to do what they love most, together.

Just shy of a year ago, the siblings opened Miller’s Home Furnishings in Jackson Township; the outgrowth of a lifelong, mutual love for interior decorating, home decor and furniture.

“We started out refurbishing furniture, which evolved over the years into design elements,” Miller-Todaro said. “It’s always been a passion for both of us. Getting to work together is amazing.”

“It was always the goal; our lifelong dream,” Miller said.

Miller said they moved into their current space a year ago this August.

“It was a blessing and a perfect fit,” she said. “We were thrilled to have it.”

The sisters, who travel around the country in search of unique items, describe the store’s style as “very transitional and contemporary.”

Despite the large space, the items on display flow together.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Miller said.

“It’s a smattering, where everything fits together,” Miller-Todaro added. “We handpick what we believe is excellent quality. If we’re not going to put it in our house, we’re not going to put it in a customer’s home.”

Miller’s Home Furnishings works with about 20 furniture manufacturers and can order customized upholstery from a choice of up to 300 fabrics.

“Your neighbor’s not going to have your couch,” Miller said with a laugh.

The sisters encourage people to visit even if they aren’t shopping for something special.

“We love to help,” Miller said. “Bring in your dimensions, and we can plug in different pieces.”

“We change out our displays all the time. The store constantly changes,” Miller-Todaro said. “That makes it fun to just stop by. We very much want people to feel comfortable. We offer a different experience.”

The two say much of their business has been through word-of-mouth.

“We are so thankful,” Miller-Todaro said. “We both have the same drive to continue in this industry and partnership.”

“We meet so many nice people,” Miller said. “We offer a fun and unique experience.”

“At the end of the day, we want customers to enjoy what they purchase, so that it’s not an impulse buy,” Miller-Todaro said. “At the end of the day, we want you to love it.”