June '19 About Life & Style Shopping

Metal & Moss

Located on Middlebranch Avenue NE in Plain Township, Metal & Moss offers home decor, upcycled furniture, essential oil-infused beauty products and more. Stop in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Find metal & Moss on Facebook

By About Staff / June 11, 2019

Located on Middlebranch Avenue NE in Plain Township, Metal & Moss offers home decor, upcycled furniture, essential oil-infused beauty products and more. Stop in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Find metal & Moss on Facebook

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass