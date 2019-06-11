Located on Middlebranch Avenue NE in Plain Township, Metal & Moss offers home decor, upcycled furniture, essential oil-infused beauty products and more. Stop in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Find metal & Moss on Facebook
Metal & Moss
