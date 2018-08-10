W[/dropcaphy are some people just so happy all of the time while the rest of us struggle? We’ve all seen the type: The lady in her workout clothes, holding a bottle of water and talking about how great her yoga session was and how she meditates daily.

Our first thought: Nobody is that happy. Our (most likely) second thought: What is she doing? Can I do that too and be as happy as she is?

Apparently, we all can be that happy, or have that mindset—which is a better way of wording it. According to Psychology Today’s website, yoga “increases body awareness, relieves stress, reduces muscle tension, strain and inflammation, sharpens attention and concentration and calms and centers the nervous system.” Now we’re talking!

Not into yoga? Or want more of that positive mindset? Meditation is another way of clearing your head and making you “happy.” According to self.com, “Meditating actually changes your brain, and with it, the way your body responds stress. Which works wonders on depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

If you’re like the average adult, your spare time is sparse. Here are some ways of fitting in moments of mindfulness throughout your day and week.

1. Utilize your mornings. Giving yourself an extra half-hour in the morning for yoga or meditation can make all the difference. Wake up and feel recharged immediately. I like Yoga with Adrienne, which is available for free on YouTube. She has tons of videos to choose from, so your session is always fresh.

2. Take advantage of your lunch break. If you can find a quiet spot, make time to meditate. The Headspace app (available with free and paid versions in the iTunes app store and Google Play) is a great way to get your mind off work and help you feel more present.

3. Schedule a walk into your day. Whether you like walking first thing in the morning or late in the evening, nothing clears your head like a good walk. According to Mayo Clinic, a brisk daily walk can help you “maintain a healthy weight; prevent or manage various conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes; strengthen your bones and muscles; improve your mood; and improve your balance and coordination.” If you must, bring along the earbuds and listen to a podcast. Make sure to keep it light so you stay present and in a chipper mood.

4. Set an alarm and make it a routine. The best way to keep up with a new practice is to make it part of your routine. Set an alarm in your phone specifically for yoga, meditation or a walk—or one for each. You’ll get in a groove if you do it every day/every week at the same time. You’ll even start to look forward to it.