By About Staff / December 5, 2018

Stop in at Mainstream Boutique in North Canton to get this cute outfit, featuring a Burnout velvet kimono duster paired with a lace corsette camisole and Date Night Skinny Jean from Mainstream’s private label, Mac and Me. The look is finished with a handmade leather tassel necklace and leather/suede bootie. And the rose gold top coffee thermos is a great gift idea! canton.mainstream.com

