Located inside Main Street Modern, Lost Thread Vintage is a true vintage clothing boutique with multiple vendors. The shop features both men’s and women’s clothing. Find the shop at 618 Mulberry Road SE in Canton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Find Lost Thread Vintage on Facebook
Lost Thread Vintage
