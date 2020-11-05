November '20 About Features About Life & Style Shopping

Lost Thread Vintage

By About Staff / November 5, 2020

Located inside Main Street Modern, Lost Thread Vintage is a true vintage clothing boutique with multiple vendors. The shop features both men’s and women’s clothing. Find the shop at 618 Mulberry Road SE in Canton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Find Lost Thread Vintage on Facebook

