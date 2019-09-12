September '19 About Life & Style Shopping

Lilyfield Lane

By About Staff / September 12, 2019

Offering all kinds of beautiful blooms, Lilyfield Lane is Canton South’s source for beautiful arrangements and locally sourced gifts. Pick up a stunning bouquet or gift for a friend. If you’re in the market for wedding florals, look no farther. lilyfieldlane.com

