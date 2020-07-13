July '20 About Life & Style Shopping

Laura of Pembroke

Laura of Pembroke is your one-stop shop for classy home furnishings and decor, as well as stylish women’s apparel and accessories and all kinds of thoughtful gifts for the home and for her. Stop in at the Canton shop or visit the Pinecrest location in Shaker Heights. Laura of Pembroke also offers award-winning interior design services.

By About Staff / July 13, 2020

Laura of Pembroke is your one-stop shop for classy home furnishings and decor, as well as stylish women’s apparel and accessories and all kinds of thoughtful gifts for the home and for her. Stop in at the Canton shop or visit the Pinecrest location in Shaker Heights. Laura of Pembroke also offers award-winning interior design services. lauraofpembroke.com

Tags: , , , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass