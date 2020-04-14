April '20 About Life & Style

Just Imagine Gift Gallery

By About Staff / April 14, 2020

Just Imagine Gift Gallery in downtown Canton is a unique art program offered by TWi, a regional disability services provider that empowers individuals to achieve more by providing a range of opportunities backed by the resources needed to succeed. Just Imagine empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to discover their creative side. Artists can create, display and sell their artwork. Find Just Imagine Gift Gallery on Facebook

