How many steps do you take per day?

Back in September, I was playing around on my phone and found the health app. It’s standard on all iPhones. I tapped around and noticed it was tracking my daily steps and mileage.

I was rather saddened by what I saw. Some days, my total distance only amounted to about a quarter of a mile. Mind you, I work a sedentary job, and I don’t carry my phone with me at all times, including most of the work day. But still, those numbers are measly.

Since then, I’ve taken it upon myself to try to hit at least 1 mile per day. That means getting off my butt during my lunch break and making a couple laps around the building or going for an evening walk around my neighborhood or at a local park.

I thought a mile each day was pretty sufficient. But then, I thought I should research the healthy distance you should walk every day to be considered an active person.

According to Livestrong.com, “people who take fewer than 5,000 steps are considered to be sedentary or inactive. Those who take 5,000 to 7,499 steps daily have a low active lifestyle. Somewhat active people usually take 7,500 to 9,999 steps per day. People considered to be active take 10,000 or more steps per day.”

That means my goal of 1 mile per day still doesn’t cut it. The average adult takes 2,000 steps per each mile. So if I want to consider myself an active person, I need to up my walking game by five times.

How exactly does someone with a sedentary job go about walking 10,000 steps a day, especially when they lead a pretty busy life? After some research, I found that walking 10,000 steps takes about 100 minutes, according to Livestrong.com.

Trying to fit in more than an hour and a half of walking into every day can be a struggle. If you break that up into half-hour chunks, it seems much more manageable. Starting your day with a half-hour walk can put you in a good mindset for the day. Adding another half-hour walk to your lunch break can do wonders. Need a thinking break? Take a 15-minute walk during the day to give your brain a little break from work. That leaves you with just 25 minutes left to walk. A nice walk once you get home can help leave the stress of work at the office before you make dinner and enjoy your evening.

Maybe that’s not your style. A great way to make time pass faster when walking is to listen to a podcast. Many of those are plenty long to get you through an hourlong walk or longer.

If you’re really into tracking your steps, there are plenty of apps and watches that track your steps and overall activity, as well as your sleep and heart rate. And many are fashionable with changeable bands.