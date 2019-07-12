How many germs are on your cellphone?

According to Time.com, our cellphones are 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. That makes you think twice about scrolling through your phone while eating lunch. Yuck!

Just think about where you take your phone. And think about what your hands touch throughout the day. And then they touch your phone. But do you ever clean it? I have good intentions, but I know I don’t clean mine nearly enough. I’m scared to think about all the germs just sitting there on my screen and case, waiting to make me sick.

So what can you do about it? Other than get rid of your cellphone, because let’s be honest, no one is going to do that.

Time.com suggests never taking your phone in the bathroom, as toilets can spread germs everywhere when they flush. Beyond that, wiping your phone with a microfiber cloth will help eliminate a lot of germs.

For a deeper clean, use a combination of 60 percent water and 40 percent rubbing alcohol. “Mix the ingredients together, and then dip a cloth in the solution before wiping it gently across your phone.” You should do this at least a few times a month. Steer clear of liquid and spray cleaners, as they can damage your phone.

The best advice is just to make sure you always wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom or touching anything dirty. It’s pretty much common sense: If your hands are very dirty, your phone will become very dirty.