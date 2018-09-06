Often when my fiancé, Austin, and I are bored at home, we’ll get on YouTube to browse around for something funny or informative to watch. Since we share the TV, our YouTube recommendations cover everything from knitting tutorials to running videos to nutrition tips to TED talks and everything in between.

One day, our browsing led us to a video about time-restricted eating and intermittent fasting by Thomas Delauer. If you’re unfamiliar, they are very similar but have some differing points.

Time-restricted eating is a form of fasting, but it focuses mostly on when you’re eating rather than what you’re eating. Essentially, you can eat whatever you want as long as it’s in a restricted amount of time. You fast the rest of the day until the next time you eat. An example would be to break your fast at 10 a.m. and eat your meals throughout the day and finish eating at 8 p.m. You would then fast for 14 hours till 10 a.m. the next day.

Intermittent fasting is focused more on the fasting portion rather than the eating portion, and it focuses more on hormone levels and autophagy. That sounded too extreme for me.

But time-restricted eating seemed easy enough. The trick is to try to keep the eating window from six to 12 hours per day and no more. According to medicalnewstoday.com, it can aid in weight loss and may lower your risk of metabolic diseases. It also curbs late-night snacking.

Healthline.com also states benefits of time-restricted eating, including weight loss, heart health and lower levels of sugar in blood.

After viewing Delauer’s YouTube video and researching some more, Austin dived right in to time-restricted eating. Within a week, he was raving about how much better he felt. He said his energy levels were through the roof, and he felt more satiated. He also noticed an improvement in his running and his muscle tone.

Because his results were so promising and because I have had some ongoing dietary issues, I decided to give time-restricted eating a try. It just so happened that we were going on vacation when I decided to test it out.

There’s nothing quite as sad as taking a cinnamon roll from the complimentary hotel breakfast and sitting in the car with it on your lap for two hours waiting till it’s time to eat again. It’s definitely a test of will power.

But after a week of time-restricted eating while on vacation in Maine, I came back to Ohio ready to continue this lifestyle. I felt so much better. No more stomach aches and issues and no more heartburn—something I suffered with daily. Things were finally smooth sailing!

It’s been three months since then and I’ve had some bumps along the way, but that’s mostly because I can’t quit my coffee habit.

My recipe for success: Break my fast around 10 a.m. and finish with dinner, dessert and/or snacks by 8 p.m. each day. Some days, I’m a little off those times, but two cheat days a week are OK. I haven’t felt this good in years.