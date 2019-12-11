At Dorrie’s Booktique at Lake Cable, all books are half price. Find books for all ages plus a fun area for children to play and read while adults can read and enjoy coffee or tea or browse for more books. If you bring in any books, you will receive store credit which you can put toward other books. Find Dorrie’s Booktique on Facebook.
Dorrie’s Booktique
