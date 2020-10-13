October '20 About Features About Life & Style Shopping

Curate & Co.

Hartville’s newest lifestyle boutique, Curate & Co., is a dreamy place to shop for gifts, home decor and apparel. The shop has all kinds of beautiful goods to buy for yourself or friends. From scarves and candles to greeting cards and baby onesies to earrings and pillows, there’s something to please every shopper. Stop in Thursday or Saturday to shop to your heart’s content.

By About Staff / October 13, 2020

Hartville’s newest lifestyle boutique, Curate & Co., is a dreamy place to shop for gifts, home decor and apparel. The shop has all kinds of beautiful goods to buy for yourself or friends. From scarves and candles to greeting cards and baby onesies to earrings and pillows, there’s something to please every shopper. Stop in Thursday or Saturday to shop to your heart’s content. curatehartville.com

Tags: , , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass