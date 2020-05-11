May '20 About Life & Style Fashion & Beauty Health & Wellness

Canterbury Spa

By About Staff / May 11, 2020

At Canterbury Spa in North Canton, their priority is to provide a quiet, private, intimate space where skin is their specialty. Give yourself the gift of relaxation. Canterbury Spa offers facials, massages, resurfacing treatments, custom peels, body treatments and waxing. The estheticians at Canterbury will work with you to find the right treatment for your skin. canterburyspa.com

