C.J. Campisi gives his local picks

Christian “C.J.” Campisi is young, but he already has his own business, one which brilliantly combines his love of dogs and cats with merchandise that supports homeless animals.

PAWZ is a Jackson Township area business Campisi started in 2015 to raise awareness about the plight of homeless animals, 3.7 million of which are euthanized each year.

PAWZ’s merchandise for men and women includes T-shirts, caps, outerwear, jewelry, accessories, gift cards, tote bags and pets’ gifts. The company also is accepting applications for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Ten percent of PAWZ proceeds is donated to no-kill shelters across the U.S. So far, PAWZ has donated $300,000 to the cause, with a goal of donating $300,000 in 2019 alone.

Campisi’s local favorites:

What is your favorite restaurant?

“I love Canal Grille for lunch or dinner. The food is amazing and all homemade. The owners are physically present there and working everyday. They take care of you.”

What is your favorite volunteer activity?

“Walking shelter dogs. Finding creative ways to give back to the community.”

What is your favorite local event?

“North Canton fireworks and the Jackson Fair. I was a graduate from Jackson High School in 2013. I hope to give back to schools one day.”

What’s your favorite indoor activity?

“As lame as it sounds, working is my hobby. I love creating new things and trying new strategies.”

Which local CEO/Business leader do you most admire?

“I honestly don’t know very many local business people. However, I really admire Garrett Walker. He’s the current CEO for SaveLands.org. The company donates 12 trees for every item sold. I also admire LeBron James. He gives back a ton, and there isn’t a negative thing you can say about him like some athletes today. A true role model.”

Favorite local place to grab a coffee or a drink?

“I like Samantha’s. Their breakfast food is my favorite in Stark County. They also have GREAT mimosas.”

What does your favorite “date night” consist of?

“Cedar Point. No matter what else I experience, roller coasters will always give me a thrill.”

Favorite family activity?

“My parents are divorced, so I like to swim and hang out at my dad’s pool. But I also enjoy going camping and boating at Salt Fork with my mom.”