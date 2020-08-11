August '20 About Features About Life & Style Health & Wellness Shopping

Brimstone Bicycles

By About Staff / August 11, 2020

Brimstone Bicycles in Canal Fulton is a full-service bicycle shop, carrying Bianchi, Marin, Kona, Cinelli, Fuji, Felt, Wilier and Sun Recumbents, BMX and Scooters. Get new parts and have them installed at the store. Want to take a bike ride but don’t have a bike? You can rent one from Brimstone; it’s just steps away from the Towpath Trail. brimstonebicycles.com

