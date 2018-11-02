November '18 About Life & Style Shopping

Boomdyada

Located on Fourth Street in downtown Canton, Boomdyada offers terrariums, terrarium jewelry and all things earth-inspired. The philosophy at Boomdyada is to bring the peace and beauty of the outside in.

By About Staff / November 2, 2018

Located on Fourth Street in downtown Canton, Boomdyada offers terrariums, terrarium jewelry and all things earth-inspired. The philosophy at Boomdyada is to bring the peace and beauty of the outside in. Stop to shop or schedule a private class to make projects with friends or family. Boomdyada.com

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass