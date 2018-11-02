Located on Fourth Street in downtown Canton, Boomdyada offers terrariums, terrarium jewelry and all things earth-inspired. The philosophy at Boomdyada is to bring the peace and beauty of the outside in. Stop to shop or schedule a private class to make projects with friends or family. Boomdyada.com
Boomdyada
