Walking into the Bird’s Nest Furniture is like stepping into another world. A well-appointed, eclectic and stylish world.

The store at 4718 Everhard Road NW specializes in furniture constructed from recycled wood, and reconfigured and rescued materials from India, along with antiques, home décor items and unusual light fixtures.

The Bird’s Nest Furniture is owned by Elaine Smith, and her children, Ericka and Aaron Smith.

Smith said she launched the company when her other business, real estate, took a bad turn. She began the Bird’s Nest by buying furniture that builders use to furnish model homes, but later moved on to importing and buying locally made items.

“We have a mix of stuff, like a bird makes a nest,” Smith explained. “Our wood and iron products are from India, with the exception of some Amish-made pieces.”

The store, Smith added, also carries art made by local artists, and upholstered pieces made in Norwalk. Also, they sell candles made in Alliance.

“We like that Ohio story,” she said. “… We definitely support local. A local guy makes window seats for us, and an Amish couple makes our bookcases and coat trees. They tear down barns in Ohio and Pennsylvania and reuse the wood.

Smith noted that staying in business hasn’t been easy, adding that she has seen a lot of local businesses go under in the past eight years.

“Our community really needs to support local businesses,” she said.

Prior to its present site, the Bird’s Nest operated on Whipple Avenue NW for about three years, until it became apparent that they needed a space that had a loading dock.

Also, the current store is a stone’s throw from other retail including Burlington and T.J. Maxx.

Ericka Smith operates a boutique located inside the store that features jewelry and her handmade, Ohio-themed T-shirts and hats.

“We have quality and low prices,” she said. “Our prices are fantastic.”

Elaine Smith said some of the most popular items are relics from India and light fixtures.

The store itself has a comfortable ambiance.

“We’re not stuffy or fancy,” she said.

“We’re family-owned,” Ericka Smith added proudly. “We work hard. We love what we do.”

For more information, call 330-499-6378 or visit birdsnestfurniture.com or visit them on Facebook.