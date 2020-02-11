Established in 2016 in the heart of downtown Canton, 6th Street Yoga strives to make the student experience paramount. The studio offers a variety of classes. Its class styles range from gentle and relaxing to more vigorous and challenging. Regardless of the class, all teachers are mindful to provide you with modifications to make your practice safe and unique to you. 6thstreetyoga.com
6th Street Yoga
Established in 2016 in the heart of downtown Canton, 6th Street Yoga strives to make the student experience paramount. The studio offers a variety of classes. Its class styles range from gentle and relaxing to more vigorous and challenging. Regardless of the class, all teachers are mindful to provide you with modifications to make your practice safe and unique to you.