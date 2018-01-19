

Through Feb. 18

The Pan American Exposition

While shaking hands at the Temple of Music at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, President McKinley was shot. This exhibition at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will explore what happened in the eight days between the shooting and McKinley’s death. The exhibit also will examine the Exposition itself, what it was, why it was held and what new technologies were on display. Through Feb. 18While shaking hands at the Temple of Music at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, President McKinley was shot. This exhibition at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will explore what happened in the eight days between the shooting and McKinley’s death. The exhibit also will examine the Exposition itself, what it was, why it was held and what new technologies were on display. mckinleymuseum.org Through Feb. 25

Bird in Hand

Experience the thrill of hand-feeding wild chickadees at Beech Creek Gardens in Alliance. Visitors will enjoy a warm outdoor fire, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting. Bring the whole family to this unique experience. This happens every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $3 per person, and it’s free for ages 2 and younger and Beech Creek members. For more information, call 330-829-7050 or email info@beechcreekgardens.org. beechcreekgardens.org Through March 4

Elijah Pierce: An American Journey

“An American Journey” explores the work of self-taught American folk artist Elijah Pierce. Pierce was a prolific African American woodcarver known for his brightly painted sculptural panels illustrating biblical stories, moral lessons, historical events and images from popular culture. The exhibit will focus on 40 major works. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org EDITOR’S PICK Down to Earth Yoga Feb. 1, 5, 15, 22

Yoga meets each person where they are and can offer great benefits to people in all walks of life. This hourlong yoga practice will leave you feeling relaxed and strong. Instructor Kim Kohler creates an environment that is judgment free and adaptable to all levels of experience. Classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Canalway Center at Sippo Lake Park Exploration Gateway. There is a fee, and you must register to attend. starkparks.com Feb. 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 21, 23

Cleveland Monsters

Watch the Cleveland Monsters take on the Grand Rapids Griffins, Manitoba Moose and Stockton Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for starting times and ticket prices. theqarena.com Feb. 2

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for February is Mardi Gras. The free First Friday movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “The Princess and the Frog.” It starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. cantonartsdistrict.com Feb. 2

MIX at CMA

Dance, vibe and enjoy a soulful concoction of music across the decades, inspired by “Heritage: Wadsworth and Jae Jarrell.” The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and museum members get in free. clevelandart.org EDITOR’S PICK Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale Feb. 3

The Friends of the Stark County District Library is having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the north end of the main library parking lot and in the McKinley Room in the main library. scdlmainfol.org Feb. 3

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org Feb. 3

Daddy Daughter Dance

The annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Northwest Middle School gym. The dance is for girls in Pre-K through fifth grade and their favorite big guy. Presale tickets are $8, and tickets at the door are $10. Purchase tickets online or visit Canal Fulton City Hall during normal business hours. The ticket price includes access to the dance, one professional photo and refreshments. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov





EDITOR’S PICK Canton Charge Feb. 3, 21, 23, 28

See the Canton Charge take on the Westchester Knicks, Oklahoma City Blues, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Maine Red Claws. All games are at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for more information and to purchase tickets. canton.gleague.nba.com Feb. 3, 7, 22, 25, 27

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets. All games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24

Cross Country Skiing Basics

Explore in the snow around Quail Hollow Park while learning about cross country ski equipment, basic techniques and safety. The cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only. The program is weather dependent, and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program to confirm attendance. Preregistration is required with a minimum of 10 participants. This is for ages 12 and older. The class is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Quail Hollow Park Ski Shop. starkparks.com Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com Feb. 7

Paint Your Selfie Workshop

Learn to paint living portraits. Join local painter Kit Palencar as he guides you through capturing the personality of your subject from the beginning sketch to finishing touches. Some painting experience is suggested but not required. Students should bring at least two or three photos to choose from that include a neutral background and a good/strong sense of lighting to show value and form. Images should be printed out on 8.5-inch-by-11-inch standard printer paper. Also bring a black and white copy to examine value and shape. Bring a packed dinner as there will be a break during the workshop. The workshop is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. The $48 cost includes all supplies. The cost for members is $38. The deadline to register is February 5. cantonart.org Feb. 7, 21

Woodcarving Get-Together

Learn a relaxing, low-cost hobby or meet other people who share your interest. Master woodcarvers will share their expertise with you. Materials will be provided for beginners. Additional wood blanks may be available for purchase. For ages 10 and older. Adults must remain at the class with participants younger than 18. This workshop is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Science Lab at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. starkparks.com Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28

Free live trivia

Do you like trivia? Do you like to drink wine or beer? Then come on out to Maize Valley on Wednesday evenings for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 and one starting at 7:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, as an individual or as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. maizevalley.com Feb. 9

Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. He’s received many awards since then. See him at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets are $34, $44 or $58. akroncivic.com Feb. 10

Annual Garden Symposium

Learn gardening tips, watch cooking demonstrations and participate in hands-on workshops as you become inspired at this Annual Garden Symposium at R.G. Drage Career Technical Center. The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expert speakers from all over the state are brought together to offer their experience and knowledge on numerous gardening topics. Other activities include Q&A panels, a book sale, garden vendors, raffle baskets and networking opportunities. Registration is required. The registration fee is $48 per person or $38 for Beech Creek members and horticulture students. Additional costs may apply. For more information or to register, visit the site or call 330-829-7050. beechcreekgardens.org





Feb. 10

White House Weddings—tea and performance

On June 2, 1886, 21-year-old Frances Folsom married Grover Cleveland in the Blue Room of the White House, thus becoming the wife of a sitting president and first lady in the few minutes it took to say “I do.” Frances and her sister-in-law, Rose Cleveland, recall the “Wedding of the Century” as well as the nuptials of presidential children from the first to the most recent. A light wedding lunch will follow the program. The program starts at 11 a.m. at the National First Ladies’ Library. General admission is $40, and members get in for $35. For reservations, call 330-452-0876 ext. 307. Feb. 10On June 2, 1886, 21-year-old Frances Folsom married Grover Cleveland in the Blue Room of the White House, thus becoming the wife of a sitting president and first lady in the few minutes it took to say “I do.” Frances and her sister-in-law, Rose Cleveland, recall the “Wedding of the Century” as well as the nuptials of presidential children from the first to the most recent. A light wedding lunch will follow the program. The program starts at 11 a.m. at the National First Ladies’ Library. General admission is $40, and members get in for $35. For reservations, call 330-452-0876 ext. 307. firstladies.org Feb. 10

Wine, Cheese and Chocolate, Darling event

Celebrate life’s little pleasures at Akron Civic Theatre’s Wine, Cheese & Chocolate, Darling event. This unique and immersive tasting event will showcase 45 wines, both domestic and international. Patrons will enjoy wines from dry to sweet, white to red, champagne to port—and even a few of the trendy new orange wines. Tastings will be paired with 21 different cheeses and chocolates presented by local purveyors. Elaborately themed tables will enchant guests, and recommended tasting flights will help everyone navigate to the wines they’re most interested in trying. This event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. General admission is $45. akroncivic.com Feb. 10

Valentine’s Dinner and Dance

Enjoy dinner by the fire and dance all evening long at Fieldcrest Estate. Everyone deserves some quality time with their significant other. Prepaid reservations only. Call for pricing. Book online or call 330-996-2222.

fieldcrestestate.com Feb. 13

Flights & Bites

Gervasi Vineyard’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites at The Bistro. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Reservations are recommended for dining. The Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com Feb. 13

CMA Uncorked: Jackson Pollock

Come enjoy wine, music and your Valentine’s date while creating a Jackson Pollock-inspired masterpiece from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. Each person will receive a 16-by-20-inch canvas. Register as a couple and receive an extra panel to paint together. Materials, wine and refreshments are included in the $33 cost of the class. You must be 21 or older to register. cantonart.org Feb. 13

Book Club

The book club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the East Canton branch library to discuss “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. starklibrary.org Feb. 14

Canton Fine Arts Associates Luncheon

Join the Canton Fine Arts Associates for a luncheon featuring local artist and owner of The Hub Art Factory, Tim Carmany, as he demonstrates his reverse glass painting technique. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. The cost is $15 and open to the public. Request an invitation by contacting Suzie Thomas at suzie@cantonart.org or 330-453-7666, ext. 105. EDITOR’S PICK SCDL Author Series: Debbie Macomb Feb. 14

New York Times bestselling romance author Debbie Macomber will be at the Canton Palace Theatre from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for Valentine’s Day to share a sincere account of her path to becoming one of the world’s most beloved authors. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event. The event is free, but you must register on the library’s site. starklibrary.org Feb. 16

Movie Night: Beauty and the Beast

Enjoy an indoor movie with the whole family. Bring a blanket or camp chairs and watch “Beauty and the Beast” at 6:30 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at the Sippo Lake branch library. starkparks.com

