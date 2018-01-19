Through Feb. 18
The Pan American Exposition
While shaking hands at the Temple of Music at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, President McKinley was shot. This exhibition at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will explore what happened in the eight days between the shooting and McKinley’s death. The exhibit also will examine the Exposition itself, what it was, why it was held and what new technologies were on display. mckinleymuseum.org
Through Feb. 25
Bird in Hand
Experience the thrill of hand-feeding wild chickadees at Beech Creek Gardens in Alliance. Visitors will enjoy a warm outdoor fire, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting. Bring the whole family to this unique experience. This happens every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $3 per person, and it’s free for ages 2 and younger and Beech Creek members. For more information, call 330-829-7050 or email info@beechcreekgardens.org. beechcreekgardens.org
Through March 4
Elijah Pierce: An American Journey
“An American Journey” explores the work of self-taught American folk artist Elijah Pierce. Pierce was a prolific African American woodcarver known for his brightly painted sculptural panels illustrating biblical stories, moral lessons, historical events and images from popular culture. The exhibit will focus on 40 major works. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org
EDITOR’S PICK
Down to Earth Yoga
Feb. 1, 5, 15, 22
Yoga meets each person where they are and can offer great benefits to people in all walks of life. This hourlong yoga practice will leave you feeling relaxed and strong. Instructor Kim Kohler creates an environment that is judgment free and adaptable to all levels of experience. Classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Canalway Center at Sippo Lake Park Exploration Gateway. There is a fee, and you must register to attend. starkparks.com
Feb. 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 21, 23
Cleveland Monsters
Watch the Cleveland Monsters take on the Grand Rapids Griffins, Manitoba Moose and Stockton Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for starting times and ticket prices. theqarena.com
Feb. 2
First Friday
First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for February is Mardi Gras. The free First Friday movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “The Princess and the Frog.” It starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. cantonartsdistrict.com
Feb. 2
MIX at CMA
Dance, vibe and enjoy a soulful concoction of music across the decades, inspired by “Heritage: Wadsworth and Jae Jarrell.” The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and museum members get in free. clevelandart.org
EDITOR’S PICK
Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale
Feb. 3
The Friends of the Stark County District Library is having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the north end of the main library parking lot and in the McKinley Room in the main library. scdlmainfol.org
Feb. 3
Do the Mu!
Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org
Feb. 3
Daddy Daughter Dance
The annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Northwest Middle School gym. The dance is for girls in Pre-K through fifth grade and their favorite big guy. Presale tickets are $8, and tickets at the door are $10. Purchase tickets online or visit Canal Fulton City Hall during normal business hours. The ticket price includes access to the dance, one professional photo and refreshments. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov
EDITOR’S PICK
Canton Charge
Feb. 3, 21, 23, 28
See the Canton Charge take on the Westchester Knicks, Oklahoma City Blues, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Maine Red Claws. All games are at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for more information and to purchase tickets. canton.gleague.nba.com
Feb. 3, 7, 22, 25, 27
Cleveland Cavaliers
See the Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets. All games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com
Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24
Cross Country Skiing Basics
Explore in the snow around Quail Hollow Park while learning about cross country ski equipment, basic techniques and safety. The cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only. The program is weather dependent, and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program to confirm attendance. Preregistration is required with a minimum of 10 participants. This is for ages 12 and older. The class is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Quail Hollow Park Ski Shop. starkparks.com
Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27
Open mic night
Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com
Feb. 7
Paint Your Selfie Workshop
Learn to paint living portraits. Join local painter Kit Palencar as he guides you through capturing the personality of your subject from the beginning sketch to finishing touches. Some painting experience is suggested but not required. Students should bring at least two or three photos to choose from that include a neutral background and a good/strong sense of lighting to show value and form. Images should be printed out on 8.5-inch-by-11-inch standard printer paper. Also bring a black and white copy to examine value and shape. Bring a packed dinner as there will be a break during the workshop. The workshop is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. The $48 cost includes all supplies. The cost for members is $38. The deadline to register is February 5. cantonart.org
Feb. 7, 21
Woodcarving Get-Together
Learn a relaxing, low-cost hobby or meet other people who share your interest. Master woodcarvers will share their expertise with you. Materials will be provided for beginners. Additional wood blanks may be available for purchase. For ages 10 and older. Adults must remain at the class with participants younger than 18. This workshop is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Science Lab at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. starkparks.com
Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28
Free live trivia
Do you like trivia? Do you like to drink wine or beer? Then come on out to Maize Valley on Wednesday evenings for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 and one starting at 7:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, as an individual or as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. maizevalley.com
Feb. 9
Scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. He’s received many awards since then. See him at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets are $34, $44 or $58. akroncivic.com
Feb. 10
Annual Garden Symposium
Learn gardening tips, watch cooking demonstrations and participate in hands-on workshops as you become inspired at this Annual Garden Symposium at R.G. Drage Career Technical Center. The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expert speakers from all over the state are brought together to offer their experience and knowledge on numerous gardening topics. Other activities include Q&A panels, a book sale, garden vendors, raffle baskets and networking opportunities. Registration is required. The registration fee is $48 per person or $38 for Beech Creek members and horticulture students. Additional costs may apply. For more information or to register, visit the site or call 330-829-7050. beechcreekgardens.org
Feb. 10
White House Weddings—tea and performance
On June 2, 1886, 21-year-old Frances Folsom married Grover Cleveland in the Blue Room of the White House, thus becoming the wife of a sitting president and first lady in the few minutes it took to say “I do.” Frances and her sister-in-law, Rose Cleveland, recall the “Wedding of the Century” as well as the nuptials of presidential children from the first to the most recent. A light wedding lunch will follow the program. The program starts at 11 a.m. at the National First Ladies’ Library. General admission is $40, and members get in for $35. For reservations, call 330-452-0876 ext. 307. firstladies.org
Feb. 10
Wine, Cheese and Chocolate, Darling event
Celebrate life’s little pleasures at Akron Civic Theatre’s Wine, Cheese & Chocolate, Darling event. This unique and immersive tasting event will showcase 45 wines, both domestic and international. Patrons will enjoy wines from dry to sweet, white to red, champagne to port—and even a few of the trendy new orange wines. Tastings will be paired with 21 different cheeses and chocolates presented by local purveyors. Elaborately themed tables will enchant guests, and recommended tasting flights will help everyone navigate to the wines they’re most interested in trying. This event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. General admission is $45. akroncivic.com
Feb. 10
Valentine’s Dinner and Dance
Enjoy dinner by the fire and dance all evening long at Fieldcrest Estate. Everyone deserves some quality time with their significant other. Prepaid reservations only. Call for pricing. Book online or call 330-996-2222.
fieldcrestestate.com
Feb. 13
Flights & Bites
Gervasi Vineyard’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites at The Bistro. Make it an evening, and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Reservations are recommended for dining. The Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com
Feb. 13
CMA Uncorked: Jackson Pollock
Come enjoy wine, music and your Valentine’s date while creating a Jackson Pollock-inspired masterpiece from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. Each person will receive a 16-by-20-inch canvas. Register as a couple and receive an extra panel to paint together. Materials, wine and refreshments are included in the $33 cost of the class. You must be 21 or older to register. cantonart.org
Feb. 13
Book Club
The book club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the East Canton branch library to discuss “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. starklibrary.org
Feb. 14
Canton Fine Arts Associates Luncheon
Join the Canton Fine Arts Associates for a luncheon featuring local artist and owner of The Hub Art Factory, Tim Carmany, as he demonstrates his reverse glass painting technique. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. The cost is $15 and open to the public. Request an invitation by contacting Suzie Thomas at suzie@cantonart.org or 330-453-7666, ext. 105.
EDITOR’S PICK
SCDL Author Series: Debbie Macomb
Feb. 14
New York Times bestselling romance author Debbie Macomber will be at the Canton Palace Theatre from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for Valentine’s Day to share a sincere account of her path to becoming one of the world’s most beloved authors. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event. The event is free, but you must register on the library’s site. starklibrary.org
Feb. 16
Movie Night: Beauty and the Beast
Enjoy an indoor movie with the whole family. Bring a blanket or camp chairs and watch “Beauty and the Beast” at 6:30 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at the Sippo Lake branch library. starkparks.com
Feb. 16
“Girls Night: the Musical”
“Girls Night: The Musical” has been thrilling audiences and earning rave reviews from critics throughout North America since it began touring after its sensational off-Broadway debut. Follow five friends as they visit their past, celebrate their present and look to the future on a wild and hilarious night out. See the show at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets are $30 and $40. More info on Page 26. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Feb. 16-18, 23-25
“Camelot”
An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his knights of the round table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere, falls in love with the young knight Lancelot and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. The Carnation City Players will put on performances of “Camelot” at the Firehouse Theater in Alliance. Check the site for showtimes and ticket prices. carnationcityplayers.org
Feb.16-March 4
“Ragtime the Musical”
Capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century, “Ragtime” confronts the contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair and what it means to live in America. See the show at the Players Guild Theatre. Check the site for showtimes. Single tickets are $29, senior tickets are $26 and 17 and younger tickets are $22. playersguildtheatre.com
Feb. 17
Travis Tritt, presented by The Repository & Dusty Guitar
The Canton Repository and Dusty Guitar Promotions present Travis Tritt live at The Canton Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $44 or $64. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Feb. 19
Presidents Day Activities
The Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will celebrate Presidents Day with activities, including McKinley Gallery focus tours celebrating President McKinley at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a meet-and-greet with him at noon and 2 p.m. There also will be planetarium shorts running. Regular admission will be charged. mckinleymuseum.org
Feb. 22
Soup at Six–Lawyer, prosecutor, friend
Join Mark Holland as he illustrates a part of William McKinley’s life in Canton before he placed himself on the national scene. The evening will begin with a signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks and dessert. The program is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The cost is $15, and prepaid reservations are required. Call 330-455-7043 for more information. mckinleymuseum.org
Feb. 22
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. See the show at 7:30 p.m. at Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $53. kent.edu/tusc/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella
Feb. 27
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series
All Brown Bag Lunch presentations are free and run from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Pack a lunch or purchase a lunch at Anderson’s in the City inside the Massillon Museum. There are complimentary cookies and coffee for guests. No reservations are needed. Because of construction, this will be held at the Massillon Salvation Army, 315 Sixth Street NE. The topic for February is “The Underground Railroad.” massillonmuseum.org
Feb. 27
Anthony Ervin Chasing Water: Elegy of an Olympian
Anthony Ervin is a four-time Olympic swimming medalist, claiming gold in 2000 and again in 2016. Ervin initially retired in 2003. He then spent several years traveling the world and spearheading tsunami relief efforts in Southeast Asia. His vision is to use his experiences and his platform as a chance to give back and inspire people of all ages to live the life they love. He will be speaking at 7:30 p.m. at the University Center at Kent State University at Stark. Tickets are available January 29. This event is free, but tickets are required. stark.kent.edu