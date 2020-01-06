Tips for a perfect first-kiss photo

The first kiss is something to remember.

“A first kiss at the end of your wedding ceremony is a totally singular moment in your life. You’ve probably never really kissed in front of an eager crowd before, and it is also such a symbolic beginning of a married life,” said wedding photographer Becca Dilley of Minneapolis-based Becca Dilley Photography. “That puts a lot of pressure on anyone to have a meaningful and fun first kiss, and photographers definitely feel that pressure, too.”

To make sure your photographer gets a great shot, follow this expert advice.

Ask the officiant to step away

The bride and groom should be the only stars of the shot.

“Ask the officiant to stand back a few feet or to move to the side before announcing the first kiss. That way they will be blurred out and you will have a clear and uncluttered background,” said Mike Busada, lead photographer at Mike B Photography, a Maryland-based photography studio.

Slow it down

“Every couple is different, but make the kiss warm and passionate—just not too passionate,” Busada said. “Don’t overdo it. Don’t get messy.” Guests do not want to see an R-rated embrace. After shooting more than 500 weddings, Busada said he’s seen many things, including couples with stage fright.

Instead of a killer first kiss, a groom might lean in for a peck on the cheek.

“Practice makes perfect. Couples talk about every part of their wedding. They should talk about the first kiss and practice, too,” Busada said.

Get bridal party to smile

The photo will look better if the wedding party celebrates with you, Dilley said.

“A first kiss is a perfect time to cheer or clap, so let them know if you’d like them to participate in that way,” she said.

—Melissa Erickson | More Content Now