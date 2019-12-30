Real Weddings: Zach & Tara Schlimm

Photo by Life Since You Photography

Zach and Tara met through a mutual friend when they were in high school. Zach graduated and finished his first year of college while Tara finished her senior year of high school. About a year after they met when he came home from college, they grew closer and started their journey together. Here, the couple shares their love story.

Who proposed to whom? How and where? Was it a surprise?

Tara: On a Saturday morning, we had planned to take our dogs on a walk through the trails on my grandma and grandpa’s property. I spent so much time there in the woods and at the pond throughout my life. He knew it was one of my favorite places to be. Once we got to the pond, we stopped to let the dogs play. I had my back to him watching the dogs and when I turned around, he was on one knee. I was so surprised. So many of my memories took place in that same spot, and it was so special to share that moment together there.

How did you know you know each other was “the one”?

Zach: It was pretty early on when I knew Tara was the one. We both shared similar goals and values in life, and we had such a great chemistry from the beginning. It was effortless to have fun around her, and I really valued that. I wanted someone I could settle down with, and I knew Tara would be the one. She was amazing, but her family also had a huge instant impact on my life as well. When you marry someone, you marry the family, and it was just a pot sweetener. It was the total package, and I knew it was time to do some ring shopping.

Tara: Even though we were both young when we began our relationship, it didn’t take me long to know Zach was the one. We complement each other in every single way. There were so many things about him that I loved. I love that he can always make me smile no matter what my day has been like. He has always made our relationship together and with God top priority in his life. Most of all, I love his big heart. His willingness to always put my needs in front of his own is amazing; he has always taken such good care of my heart. Zach is my biggest supporter and has always been there for me every step of the way. I continue to be amazed by him every single day. I feel so blessed that he chose me to be his wife.

How did you know your venue was “the one”?

When we first looked at Bella Amore on Enchanted Acres, it actually was not yet built. At that time, it was under construction so we toured the other venue, The Barn on Enchanted Acres. The owners went through the vision they had for the new venue and walked us through all the incredible things they include with their venues. When we were finished with our tour, we new that they would go above and beyond to make sure our day was everything we dreamed of. We were so blessed to have had our wedding at Bella Amore. It was everything we imagined it would be.

What was your favorite part of the big day?

Zach: There are two primary things that stick out to me as my favorite parts of the day. The first was finally seeing Tara walk down the aisle, and she was absolutely stunning. I’ve played that moment through in my mind so many times, and it was everything I thought it was going to be and more. My other favorite part of the day was the several moments we took just her and I to have little conversations about the day and the ceremony. It was a little bubble, and I enjoyed it so much.

Tara: Very much the same as Zach, I had two favorite parts. The first was walking down the aisle to him. Before I saw him, all the emotions of the day finally hit me, but as soon as I saw him, everything else disappeared and it was just him and I. It was the very best moment of my life. The other part of the day that was my favorite was the small moments we had alone to reflect on the love we have for each other.

What are you looking forward to most in married life?

We are most looking forward to going through everything life has to offer together. We were one of the few that didn’t move in together prior to getting married, so it’s a new experience to be able to live together. It’s been so much fun being married so far, and we can’t wait to go on new adventures together.