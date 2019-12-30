Real Weddings: Andy & Lindsay Carr

Photo by Justin Deierling

On the day Lindsay Kuhn and Andrew Carr got engaged, they were busy buying presents for their friends.

Lindsay thought she was attending a birthday party for one of Andy’s friends at Gervasi Vineyard and insisted on taking a gift. She even brought presents for the friend’s daughter.

She was still holding the packages when she walked into the villa to find a banner that read “Will you marry me?” and saw Andy down on one knee.

Lindsay and Andy were married at Gervasi 15 months later on August 17.

Andy first suggested the venue.

“I always had it in my mind that I liked Gervasi for a wedding,” he said. “… I love the setting, and that you can drive through Belden Village, come up on 55th Street and come across this beautiful winery. It’s almost like Napa (Valley).”

Lindsay agreed, “It’s such a gem. A totally different experience.”

The wedding day was a formal affair with touches of fun for their 200 guests who came from all over the nation and as far as Israel. The Rev. Edward Fashbaugh II, who had been the pastor at Crossroads UMC in Canton before being appointed to the East Ohio Conference Cabinet, even returned from Coshocton to serve as the officiant.

Lindsay, a 2001 Jackson High School graduate who is the regional director for the Ohio Attorney General, wore a floor length, white Watters dress from Abbotts Bridal. The dress included an intricate flower overlay with rows and rows of flowing tulle.

Andy, a 2003 St. Thomas Aquinas High School graduate who is the construction project manager for his family’s business Jeffrey Carr Construction, wore a black tux with a black bowtie and a pink and white boutonniere.

With the help of wedding planner Tricia Dever of Always Eventful, the Carrs included lots of personalized touches throughout the wedding and reception to tell their love story.

There were matchbooks to symbolize how they met on Match.com in January 2017. It was Lindsay who first reached out to Andy. They quickly learned they had lived a few blocks from each other and shared a mutual love and respect for family. They also shared similar circles of friends.

“I don’t know how we did not know each other,” Lindsay said.

They also didn’t forget their dogs—pug Max and chocolate Labradors Reese and Romney. While the three couldn’t attend, their faces adorned the wedding cake, napkins and other stationery and even the signature cocktail menu where the drinks carried the pooches’ names.

The couple showed their love of Stark County by using local vendors, including Saturn Entertainment Studios in Jackson Township as the videographer, Angie Duval from Trendsetters in Jackson Township for Lindsay’s hair stylist and Andi Wheatley of Spa 41 in Plain Township as her makeup artist.

Their four-tier, white frosting cake, as well as the groom’s cake, came from Johnnie’s Bakery of Canton. The dozens and dozens of flowers arrangements were designed by Paper Twigs in Jackson Township.

They ended the night with a food truck from Swensons Drive-In.

The Carrs honeymooned in St. Lucia and now reside in Jackson Township.