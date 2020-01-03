From a fairy tale

Romantic touches and bold statements define 2020 bridal trends

From big, ruffled wedding gowns to sophisticated bridal blazers, boho-chic to floral fantasies, today’s designers offer brides the opportunity to express their individuality when they step up and say, “I do.”

For inspiration, the vast majority of brides turn to Pinterest and Instagram because it’s easy to search by hashtags or designers, while others still like to flip through magazines to see what’s in style, said Laura Calderone, owner of Laura & Leigh Bridal in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Blurring the line

“The main trend for 2020, which really has been consistently building for the last five years or so, is the blurring of the line between ready-to-wear and bridal,” said Kpoene’ Kofi-Nicklin, creative director of Mignonette Bridal in Chicago. “For some companies, like BHLDN, this means offering separates (tops, bottoms and overlays that can be mixed and matched) so that brides can personalize a look, and for other companies like Cecilie Bahnsen that can mean offering pieces that blur the line between bridal and ready-to-wear completely and really can be worn again.”

Affordability is important to the modern bride, Kofi-Nicklin said. This concept offers a bride new ways to make her wedding outfit unique and looks that can be worn multiple ways and on multiple occasions.

Return to romance

“If there was a prize for a bridal trend that is truly timeless and classical, it would definitely go to off-the-shoulder wedding dresses,” said Valeria Istomnia, content manager at Wedding Forward, an online guide for wedding planning, ideas and inspiration. “Their romantic image is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a fairy-tale princess attire.”

Fun florals

“I love that florals, especially in bold colors, are having a moment, and the best part is that anyone can look beautiful in this trend,” Kofi-Nicklin said.

Want to make a floral splash?

“Choosing a gown with a large floral print or even just a single large floral pattern on the skirt is a great way to show off your personality. Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera have shown some truly amazing floral wedding gowns in the last few years,” Kofi-Nicklin said.

Want to embrace florals in a delicate way?

“Picking a gown in shades of blush or champagne with floral embroidery is a great way to look like you just stepped out of a romantic garden,” Kofi-Nicklin said. A gown with a subtle floral lace detail is a great way to nod to the trend while keeping the overall look very classic, she said.

Mix it up

“2020 has a great mix of trends” like “fun necklines, low plunges, crescent necklines or off-the-shoulder, Calderone said. “There is also a lot of sparkle and fun laces with layers of shimmery tulle and bold modern laces. You’re going to probably see some keyhole backs and clean/classic A-lines have a little comeback, too.”

“Bohemian style has been on top for more than one year, and it remains one of the hottest weddings dresses for 2020,” Istomnia said.

Show off your silhouette

“Your silhouette has never been more attractive,” Istomnia said.

A-line dresses or mermaid gowns give a bride the perfect opportunity to show off all of her curves.

“Its low back will open up your fragile shoulder blades. The skirt will highlight your hips. Flowing fabric, delicate patterns, gentle lace: These dresses are sure to turn heads,” Istomnia said.

A-lines and fit and flares are some of the most requested styles.

“It’s easy to see why. Fit and flares show off a bride’s curves without being too heavy or dramatic, and A-lines show off a bride’s tiny waist in an airy way,” Calderone said.

Add some sparkle

“Sequins are a spectacular choice,” Istomnia said. “For more traditional brides craving glamour, elaborate beading, pearl detailing and rhinestones make for an ultra-glitzy gown, from bridal white shades to shimmering silver and gold hues. Also, a glitzy gown is a perfect second look for a wedding reception,” Istomnia said.

Cover up

Long-sleeved gowns remain one of the hottest trends because they look classy, Istomnia said. For examples, see Meghan Markle’s wedding gown from 2018 and one of Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s three choices from October.

Other options include a leather jacket for the chill bride who wants to have fun, or a beautiful faux or a vintage fur, Kofi-Nicklin said.

“Capes in drapey tulle and net have been huge this year, and are an incredibly romantic way to make a statement without feeling like you are actually covering up your gown,” she said.

