All About the Venue: Waters Edge Vineyard

A property that once housed a German American social club has been transformed into a venue to help couples celebrate the most special day of their lives.

Waters Edge Vineyard at 7085 Georgetown Road NE in Louisville sits on 33 acres.

Manager Katie Moore said they host 30 to 35 weddings a year, with the majority conducted on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Waters Edge offers plenty of options so each couple can have a unique experience. Couples can choose from the ballroom, the great hall, the rathskeller, the chapel in the pavilion or a mix of those. And there’s lots of beautiful spaces outdoors to take advantage of for photos.

The original clubhouse, which closed in 2005, has a guest capacity of about 120. To supplement the existing ballroom and rathskeller, owner Joe Caplea added a great hall, which overlooks the pond and stream, and planted a vineyard.

The great hall features 20-foot ceilings and offers a guest capacity of more than 350. For evening weddings, this room is ideal as it has a wall of windows, perfect for watching the sun set.

There’s also a pavilion that has been enclosed and converted into a chapel. It can hold up to 400 people and works as a great backup if it happens to rain on the big day and the ceremony was planned for outside.

With each wedding package, Waters Edge offers brides and grooms a catering list and alcohol service. These rates are based on guest count.

Because Waters Edge books weddings mostly Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, all rehearsals are performed Thursday evening in one-hour time slots from 5 to 8 p.m., and day-of setup starts at 9 a.m. Your rental time ends at 1 a.m. after your event.

To learn more, visit WatersEdgeWeddings.com.