All About the Venue: Royal Docks Brewhouse & Cannery

Many brides and grooms of today are eager to break with wedding traditions.

Case in point: Royal Docks Brewhouse & Cannery in Jackson Township is a popular new venue for wedding receptions and even ceremonies.

“I feel like the new generation wants something more laid-back. Everyone coming through here wants more of a good-time social gathering than a stuffy sit-down dinner,” said Adriana Bikis, who co-founded Royal Docks Brewing Co. with her husband John.

The venue at 5646 Wales Avenue NW, which previously housed Foxboro roller skating rink, is home to Royal Docks brewing and canning operation, but it also has a spacious lobby with a gray wood floor, high ceiling, subway-tile walls, corrugated steel accents and restrooms. A large window offers a panoramic view into the brewery.

“I think the inside is absolutely stunning. Everything is very modern and industrial-looking,” Bikis said. “This past weekend, a couple did their ceremony and reception here, right around 70 people, so we did it against a wall made of barrels that we decorated with string lights and flowers, and we created a center where the bride could walk down the aisle.”

Royal Docks has table seating for 100 people, but the space will hold up to 250. Royal Docks offers bartenders and catering from its nearby Taphouse. “We do heavy appetizers served buffet-style, very laid-back. Flatbreads, meatballs, meat and cheese trays,” Bikis said. And of course, beer. Outside catering also is an option.

Weddings events at Royal Docks have used DJs and live music. Cornhole and other games could be set up in the actual brewery area. “We’re able to keep things pretty flexible here,” Bikis said.

Currently, the exterior of the brewhouse is not nearly as appealing as the interior, Bikis readily admits: “People are off-put by the outside, but once you come inside, it’s a completely different world.”

The brewhouse also is available for corporate events, fundraisers, class reunions, birthday celebrations and more. “We’ve had co-ed bridal and baby showers here,” Bikis said. “The gentlemen are more comfortable in a nontraditional setting.”

Anyone wanting a tour of the facility may call 330-353-9103 or send an email to Events@Docks.Beer.