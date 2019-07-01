All About the Venue: Columbia Woodlands

Get married at Columbia Woodlands and you won’t have to worry about anyone texting during the ceremony.

“There is no Wi-Fi here. It’s truly a disconnect from the digital world. It’s absolutely wonderful,” said Megan Crilley, Columbia Woodland’s wedding and event coordinator.

A 400-acre rustic-luxury getaway near Dover, Columbia Woodlands is now in its third season of hosting weddings.

“We do all-inclusive weddings here that include absolutely everything,” Crilley said. “The Spring House (reception) venue can hold up to 175 wedding guests. We just finished a beautiful new ceremony site where the bride and bridal party goes down huge long stairs and makes a grand entrance into a covered pavilion with beautiful stonework. Couples are able to get married on a bridge over a natural spring. We have lodging for two nights and three days at our four luxury cabins and glamping tents, which have chandeliers and air conditioning and running water. We can sleep 36 people total on the property.”

Full catering is part of the wedding package. “We go all the way from Saturday lunch for the bridal party to Sunday brunch, with appetizers for the cocktail hour to the full dinner service for your reception, family-style or buffet. We do everything from filet mignon and salmon to casual barbecue, absolutely anything you want. If we don’t have it on the menu, we’ll figure it out. We include the DJ, all of the lighting and party planning.”

A wedding at Columbia Woodlands also includes use of multiple golf carts, eight miles of hiking trails, plus canoeing, kayaking, fishing with poles, tackle and live bait included. “We have three chalets for relaxation with leather sofas and binoculars for bird-watching and stargazing. There are hammocks and fire pits all over the place.”

Crilley urges anyone interested in Columbia Woodlands, for a wedding or other use of the facilities, to take a tour. “Words and pictures don’t really do it justice,” she said. “You need to come here and breathe and take it all in. There are waterfalls and ponds, fishing, trails. You truly don’t feel you’re in Ohio. A lot of people have compared the glamping to Colorado and Montana.”

To schedule a tour, call 330-752-7831 or email info@columbiawoodlands.com. For more information, visit ColumbiaWoodlands.com.