Walthers Twin Tavern

Located in North Canton, Walthers Twin Tavern is a family restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and mixing up great drinks with a wide variety of tap and bottled beer. Try this T-n-T Pasta featuring grilled chicken, kielbasa, broccoli, roasted red peppers and mushrooms tossed in a Cajun cream sauce for $13.99.

By About Staff / October 21, 2019

