December '19 About Food & Dining

Waggoner Chocolates

Waggoner Chocolates produces more than 100 varieties of bulk and individually wrapped chocolates and seasonal confections made with the freshest, finest ingredients from around the world. At Waggoner Chocolates, they provide quality chocolates and confections for everyone to enjoy. Stop in and buy someone the gift of chocolate today.

By About Staff / December 13, 2019

Waggoner Chocolates produces more than 100 varieties of bulk and individually wrapped chocolates and seasonal confections made with the freshest, finest ingredients from around the world. At Waggoner Chocolates, they provide quality chocolates and confections for everyone to enjoy. Stop in and buy someone the gift of chocolate today. waggonerchocolates.com

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass