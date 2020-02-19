UnHitched Brewing Co. Review: Newest Louisville Hot Spot

Unhitched Brewing Co.: 4/5 stars

Taste: 3.5/5 stars. Delicious dishes that need a bit more quality control.

Service: 5/5 stars. Everyone was nice, helpful and fast.

Ambiance: 4/5 stars. Hip and spacious with lots of seating.

Concept: 4/5 stars. Not terribly unique but I can’t think of anything similar in Louisville.

Pricing: 3.5/5 stars. Quality ingredients but definitely on the pricey side.

My husband, Dave, and I are big fans of local craft beer, so we were eager to try out one of Stark County’s newest breweries.

UnHitched Brewing Co. in Louisville opened at the end of October. We heard great things from friends and coworkers who’d visited and had high hopes for our own stop in mid-December.

UnHitched still has some kinks to work out, but it lives up to the hype. I can see this being a Louisville hot spot for years to come.

It’s hard to imagine UnHitched’s previous life as a bowling alley. The interior is spacious with plenty of seating—both small tables and communal family-style arrangements as well as a long bar—and an open kitchen that lets you see all of the action.

We visited on a weeknight, and the room was packed with holiday parties and family dinners but never felt crowded or too noisy.

We planned to start our visit with UnHitched’s chili ($5/$8), which features beef short ribs, chorizo and black beans, but they ran out right before we ordered.

At our waitress’ suggestion, we opted for an order of crispy chicken wings ($9) with barbecue sauce.

“Crispy” is a bit of a misnomer. These six wings were chewy and fatty, though they had a nice taste. I loved the sauce, which was tangier and sweeter than a traditional barbecue sauce, as well as the herb-heavy side of (I assume homemade) ranch dressing.

I can’t resist a soft pretzel ($9), and UnHitched’s was excellent. It was large enough to share with a crowd, the right balance of soft and chewy and came with delicious sides of beer cheese and beer mustard.

We also split a pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage and pickled banana peppers ($14). Our pizza was unevenly baked, with one side much lighter than the other, but the crust was deliciously chewy and the toppings flavorful and generous. I’m eager to try their other varieties.

Dave opted for a Cuban sandwich ($12), topped with smoked pork, grilled ham, Biery Swiss cheese, dijon aoili and house pickles. He declared it one of the best he’s ever had. I had a taste and had to agree. I especially loved the contrast between the acidity of the pickles and the saltiness of the ham.

I went for the UnHitched Burger ($13), which came loaded with lettuce, tomato, the same delicious house pickles, Biery muenster and smoked Gouda cheeses, crispy onions and a delicious UnHitched burger sauce.

I adored this burger. The combination of toppings was nearly perfect—especially the pickles and the burger sauce—and the beef was nicely seasoned and juicy. My only complaint is that the generous amount of toppings makes for a very messy eat.

Both sandwiches came with a pile of crispy, addictingly good seasoned fries. I don’t know what spice blend UnHitched uses, but I’d add it to everything. Seriously—the fries alone are worth a visit.

UnHitched promotes a message of community and sharing and lets diners know on the menu that dishes are portioned to be shared and is served as soon as its ready. For us, that meant every dish came out at about the same time. It’s not my favorite way of eating dinner, but it would be fine if we were sharing with a large group.

It also meant that we had plenty of leftovers to enjoy the next day.

This is a brewery so, of course, we had to sample some of the beer.

Dave enjoyed the Space Bucks, a Schwarzbier served on nitro. It had a great combination of sweet and bitter notes and was deliciously smooth.

Unfortunately, some of the most enticing sounding options were sold out on our visit. I guess that means we’ll be heading back to sample more. And grab some of those fries.