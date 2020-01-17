Triple Nickel/Amvets 555 | Behind the Food

Joe Sigler has a lot of history with the building at 216 Fourth Street NW in downtown Canton.

At age 20, he started working there at his uncle Sylvester Premier’s Italian restaurant called Premier’s. Later, he and his uncle remodeled the place and renamed it Primo’s. Setting out on his own in 2008, Sigler ran the AMVETS eatery nearby (in the space now occupied by Fronimo’s Downtown), then in 2012 returned to 216 Fourth Street, bought the building and opened Triple Nickel/Amvets 555 there.

While AMVETS is a veterans organization, Sigler’s bar-restaurant is open to the public for lunch and supper.

Q. I’ve heard you sell a lot of burgers at lunchtime. What can you tell me about them?

A. “We hand-patty them, they’re never frozen. We have a ton of specialty burgers—roasted red pepper burger, mushroom burger. We’ll create whatever the customer wants.”

Q. And you sell a lot of homemade soup?

A. “Every day, we have a different soup because we go through them so fast. My chef, Joey Ziegler, makes them. The most popular is probably Southwest chicken soup. He does cream of broccoli, cream of mushroom, cream of potato with bacon, sausage minestrone, beef stroganoff soup, cheeseburger soup.”

Q. What about your evening menu?

A. “We try to keep everything as fresh as possible here. We buy whole strip loins and cut them ourselves. We have 8-ounce and 10-ounce steaks; if they want something bigger than that, we’ll cut it bigger. We have 10-ounce bone-in pork chops. We have a bunch of pastas. Stuffed shells in a vodka cream sauce infused with our marinara. We do a Cajun chicken pasta that’s one of our top sellers. We always have a dinnertime special.”

Q. Do you have a lot of regular customers?

A. “I have quite a few regulars. We have a couple of groups from Carrollton who come up once or twice a week. People will come downtown for First Friday, they stumble in here and then they come back.”

Triple Nickel/Amvets 555: 216 Fourth St., Canton. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. For more information, call 330-452-8202.