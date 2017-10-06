Tozzi's Restaurant of Magnolia Review: Leisurely & delicious dining experience Taste: Everything was great. Service: Our waitress was knowledgeable and attentive. Ambiance: The lighting is low, and the booths are comfy. Concept: I like the mash-up of steakhouse and Italian food. Pricing: Some dishes are a bit pricey, but the food is homemade and delicious. 4.4 Overall Score Reader Rating: ( 0 Votes)

Tozzi’s Restaurant of Magnolia is the best Italian food I’ve had in my four years of living in Stark County.

The cozy restaurant, which specializes in steaks, seafood and Italian cuisine, offers a leisurely and delicious dining experience. It would be a great spot for a date or a family dinner.

I took my mom with me on a weeknight this summer to go check it out. We made a reservation, as is recommended, and I’m glad we did; many of the tables were full with groups dining when we went. You might want to plan ahead if you’re interested in going. The restaurant is open five days a week but only for dinner, and it’s a bit of a hike out state Route 43 if you’re coming from the Canton area.

An important note: This isn’t the same restaurant as Tozzi’s on 12th in Canton Township; the menus are different. The Magnolia Tozzi’s briefly opened in downtown Canton, following a 2011 fire that temporarily closed the Magnolia restaurant, but it since has returned to its original location. Tozzi’s history in Magnolia dates back to 1914, when the eatery served lunch and Italian dinners.

Since Tozzi’s prides itself on seafood, steaks and Italian food, I tried some of each during our visit. We started with a scallop and risotto appetizer ($12) that we saw on the online menu and asked about when we arrived. Our server, Cheryl, said the availability of the dish depends on whether the restaurant has scallops. We lucked out and enjoyed two perfectly seared scallops with a pile of cheesy risotto. Other appetizers we didn’t dig into include stuffed peppers with a choice of risotto or sausage inside ($11), sautéed peppers ($5) and shrimp cocktail ($11).

For dinner, I picked Mama Tozzi’s lasagna ($18), served with garlic bread and a salad with creamy Caesar dressing. Our server warned me the portion would be huge, and she wasn’t kidding. There was a brick of lasagna on my plate, with thick layers of noodles, ricotta and meat swimming in smooth red sauce. My own mama (Matas, not Tozzi) tried some, and she said she liked the slight sweetness the tomato sauce had.

Our second entrée was the 8-ounce filet mignon ($35), served with a salad and a baked potato. The seasoning on the steak was great, and it was cooked just right.

We were stuffed by that point, but we decided to forge ahead and split the crème brulee ($6), after learning the restaurant already had run out of tiramisu. We weren’t disappointed. The vanilla bean crème brulee was served on a plate and was the texture of cheesecake. It had a crust on the bottom and the traditional burned sugar on top that we cracked into with spoons. The plate was drizzled in caramel and a raspberry syrup, which paired well with the flavor of the crème brulee.

There’s a lot on the menu we weren’t able to try that also sounded great: seafood pasta ($25), fettuccine Alfredo ($15), chicken Parmesan ($20), seared salmon ($25) and seared sea scallops ($25) among them. This summer, Tuesdays were seafood feast nights, featuring lobster and snow crab legs.

Tozzi’s Restaurant is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended and are available by calling 330-915-4993. Requests also are accepted for banquets or private parties during hours when the restaurant isn’t open.