Toddy B’s

Enjoy wings, award-winning flatbread pizza, pork chops, steaks, seafood and more at Toddy B’s in Oakwood Square. This family-friendly restaurant and sports lounge offers entertainment throughout the week, so come out, grab a bite and enjoy some tunes.

By About Staff / May 17, 2019

