The Dragonfly Winery | Behind the Food

When Canal Fulton’s popular lunch spot, the Dragonfly Tea Room, relocated last fall to larger quarters formerly occupied by Canal Fulton Glassworks, it allowed for the launching of a second business.

In the building behind the tea room’s new location at 215 Market Street W, where glass once was blown, is The Dragonfly Winery. An appealingly rustic and relaxing room with tables, chairs, a fireplace and a pile of board games, the winery is operated by Sean Craney, husband of the tea room’s proprietor, Tiffany Craney.

Wine is available by the glass or in a flight of three 2-ounce samples. About a dozen red, white and fruit wines are available, along with flatbread pizzas, subs and snacks. There is occasional live entertainment.

Here, Sean, who has a day job with AT&T, talks about his new Dragonfly venture.

Q. How did you get started making wine?

A. “At the old (Dragonfly) place, when people would have bridal showers and baby showers, they kept asking for wine. I thought to myself, ’We’re missing out on an opportunity.’ I spent most of 2016 and 2017 making sure I could do it right, and we started releasing wine in 2017. I was a winemaker more by necessity than lifelong passion or family heritage, but I enjoy learning new things, and this was a way to mix business and pleasure.”

Q. What kind of people come to the winery?

A. “There’s a lot of regulars. A decent amount of people driving in from out of town. A lot of couples in the 25 to 35 range and then you have the rest of us who are a little bit older. We catch a lot of overflow from the parties next door (at the tea room). People come to drink and have fun.”

Q. The place looks great inside. Who did everything?

A. “The Me, Myself & I Construction Co. (Laughs) My buddy Bob is an amazing woodworker who enjoys my crazy ideas and cleans ’em up. We love history. The front of the counter is an elevation map of the Erie Canal from 1850. A grain elevator manual wheel is above the counter. There’s a photo of a saloon that used to be on the property. People keep bringing me stuff.”

Q. And a patio is coming?

A. “Yes. A bunch of granite slabs with gravel underneath, tables, a fire pit. We’ll have a stage built out there. We’ve got comedy coming. Saturday is music night.”

>> The Dragonfly Winery: 215 Market St. W, Canal Fulton. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit dragonflytearoom.com.