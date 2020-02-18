Test Kitchen: Sheet Pan Asian Stir Fry

This month’s Test Kitchen recipe is guaranteed to impress your Valentine’s Day date and require only minimal effort on your part.

If that’s not your situation, this also would be a great dinner to make on a weeknight. It’s quick, it’s healthy and it counts as a full meal.

My decision to try a sheet pan dinner follows years—literal years—of marveling at how easy they looked but being nervous I somehow would undercook the chicken and give everyone I love food poisoning or overcook the chicken and ruin dinner. (I do not own a meat thermometer, which probably would solve this problem.)

Anyway, the recipe I found seemed too good to pass up, so I decided to risk it. It turned out perfectly, and I definitely will be making it again.

This recipe has three steps:

1. Cut up all the vegetables and chicken. (This is where you lose a lot of time.)

2. Make the sauce.

3. Do a two-part bake until everything is finished.

I baked the chicken, peppers and carrots for 18 minutes and then added the broccoli and peas for the last 10 minutes. None of my veggies looked as roasted as I had hoped, but they were tender, and the chicken cubes had cooked through perfectly.

When I make this again, I might put the broccoli on the pan at the beginning so it browns up more.

When I served this, I made some rice to go with it and put everything in bowls together. I also mixed up some extra sauce to top the bowls once they were assembled since my sauce looked a little watery by the time it came out of the oven. I highly recommend that—I think the extra sauce made the dish.

Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch chunks

2 carrots, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

16 ounces broccoli florets (about 3 cups)

1 cup snow peas

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 green onion, thinly sliced

FOR THE SAUCE:

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon Sriracha, optional

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, cornstarch and Sriracha, if using; set aside.

3. Place chicken, carrots and bell peppers in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Stir in soy sauce mixture and gently toss to combine.

4. Place into oven and bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Stir in broccoli and snow peas during the last 7 to 10 minutes of cooking time.

5. Serve immediately, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion, if desired.

SOURCE: damndelicious.net